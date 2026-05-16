Shorewood girls varsity golf team headed to State

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Shorewood girls varsity golf team with coach Val Patrick
Photo by Brittany Shelly

Shorewood girls golf is heading to state for the 1st time ever!! 

Coach Val Patrick & her Varsity girls golf team placed 3rd in the NW district 1 3A tournament last Tuesday, May 12, 2026. 

They will now be traveling to Spokane to compete in the State tournament on Tuesday May 19th. 

It is the first time SW has gone to state as a team in the history of their girls golf team!  

The players are Senior, Sadie Austad, Junior Julia Kang, Junior Ivy Ren & Freshman Skylar Helstad. 


Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
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