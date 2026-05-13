La Guitarra Española - Music from Spain’s Master Composers for Guitar - free program at Senior Activity Center May 19, 2026
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Tuesday May 19, 2026 from 1:30 – 3:30pm
Free
In this program, guitarist Reyes González will perform selected pieces from the guitar and piano repertoire that imbue the listener with old world characteristics rooted in European-Spanish-Iberian tradition of charm, passion and soul.
Join us for an afternoon of classical guitar, featuring the music of Spanish master composers Joaquín Rodrigo, Isaac Albéniz, Francisco Tárrega, Fernando Sor and more.
This program is in partnership with KCLS
Free - Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
Free - Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
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