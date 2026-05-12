Homicide at Lake City business May 9, 2026

Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide in Lake City the morning of Saturday May 9, 2026.





There, police found a victim, an employee in his 20s, with apparent fatal gunshot wounds.



The Seattle Fire Department arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.



Officers cordoned off the area until detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigative Units arrived to process the scene. The medical examiner will take custody of the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.



There is no suspect information at this time and police did not make any arrests. The circumstances leading up to the killing are under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.



Incident Number: 2026-128874







Just before 9:00am, patrol officers responded to a report of man down inside of a business in the 8500 block of Lake City Way Northeast.