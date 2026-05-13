Confidence in Every Step May 19, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026


Confidence in Every Step
Tuesday, May 19, 2026 from 1-2pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For adults.

Falls are a growing concern for older adults in Washington. 1 in 3 adults over age 65 experiences a fall each year. 

Join the University of Washington School of Public Health and King County EMS for a one‑hour workshop designed for older adults, families, caregivers, and community members. 

This session increases awareness of common fall risk factors and offers practical, everyday strategies to help prevent falls and build confidence in every step.

Topics include:
  • Identifying fall risks
  • Exercises to improve balance & strength
  • Tips to enhance safety and support independence
  • Practical home modifications to reduce falls hazards
  • What to do if a fall occurs
Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
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