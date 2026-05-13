Confidence in Every Step May 19, 2026









This session increases awareness of common fall risk factors and offers practical, everyday strategies to help prevent falls and build confidence in every step.



Topics include:

Identifying fall risks

Exercises to improve balance & strength

Tips to enhance safety and support independence

Practical home modifications to reduce falls hazards

What to do if a fall occurs

Registration not required.









For adults.Falls are a growing concern for older adults in Washington. 1 in 3 adults over age 65 experiences a fall each year.