Boys soccer: Shorecrest to play Shorewood for 1st & 2nd seed - both headed to State
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Shorecrest 4 - Everett 0
11th
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Cole Ambrose
19th
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Miles Garbaccio
21st
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Unassisted
79th
Goal: Cole Ambrose
Assist: Unassisted Shutout: Asher Martin
May 12th
District Playoffs
Shorecrest 2 - Edmonds-Woodway 1
10th
Goal Against
41st
Goal: Cole Ambrose
Assist: Unassisted
After overtime, game ended in a 1 to 1 draw.
PKs:
Shorecrest-5
Edmonds-Woodway-3
Saturday, May 16th 2:00pm
Shoreline Stadium 185th & 5th NE
Shorecrest will be playing Shorewood for the District Championship, and seeding for the State Tournament.
(Regardless of the result, both programs will be advancing to the State Tournament.)
--Jon Cottons
Shorecrest will be playing Shorewood for the District Championship, and seeding for the State Tournament.
(Regardless of the result, both programs will be advancing to the State Tournament.)
--Jon Cottons
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