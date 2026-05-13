Boys soccer: Shorecrest to play Shorewood for 1st & 2nd seed - both headed to State

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
May 9th District Playoffs 
Shorecrest 4 - Everett 0 

11th 
Goal: Ashton Johnson 
Assist: Cole Ambrose 

19th 
Goal: Ashton Johnson 
Assist: Miles Garbaccio 

21st 
Goal: Ashton Johnson 
Assist: Unassisted 

79th 
Goal: Cole Ambrose 
Assist: Unassisted Shutout: Asher Martin

May 12th
District Playoffs
Shorecrest 2 - Edmonds-Woodway 1

10th
Goal Against

41st
Goal: Cole Ambrose
Assist: Unassisted

After overtime, game ended in a 1 to 1 draw.

PKs:
Shorecrest-5
Edmonds-Woodway-3

Saturday, May 16th 2:00pm 
Shoreline Stadium 185th & 5th NE

Shorecrest will be playing Shorewood for the District Championship, and seeding for the State Tournament.

(Regardless of the result, both programs will be advancing to the State Tournament.)

--Jon Cottons


Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
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