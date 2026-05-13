Boys soccer: Shorecrest to play Shorewood for 1st & 2nd seed - both headed to State

Photo by Wayne Pridemore May 9th District Playoffs

Shorecrest 4 - Everett 0





11th

Goal: Ashton Johnson

Assist: Cole Ambrose





19th

Goal: Ashton Johnson

Assist: Miles Garbaccio





21st

Goal: Ashton Johnson

Assist: Unassisted





79th

Goal: Cole Ambrose

Assist: Unassisted Shutout: Asher Martin



May 12th

District Playoffs

Shorecrest 2 - Edmonds-Woodway 1



10th

Goal Against



41st

Goal: Cole Ambrose

Assist: Unassisted



After overtime, game ended in a 1 to 1 draw.



PKs:

Shorecrest-5

Edmonds-Woodway-3



Saturday, May 16th 2:00pm

Shoreline Stadium 185th & 5th NE



Shorecrest will be playing Shorewood for the District Championship, and seeding for the State Tournament.



(Regardless of the result, both programs will be advancing to the State Tournament.)



--Jon Cottons





