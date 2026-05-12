Police investigating shooting in North Seattle May 9, 2026
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
At about 5:30pm, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of North 143rd Street. While responding to the call, officers found one of the involved vehicles pulling into Northwest Hospital at 1550 North 115th Street. Inside the car, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his left arm.
Cops got the victim onto a gurney, and the medical staff began treating the victim. From Northwest Hospital, medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) in stable condition.
Officers determined that the victim was in an altercation in a vehicle on North 143rd Street with another man when he got shot. The suspect fled the area on foot and officers could not find him.
Detectives in the Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) responded to HMC for interviews. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.
This is an open and active case assigned to GVRU detectives.
Incident Number: 2026-129339
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