Demystifying Your Medical Bills May 14, 2026 at Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Are you confused by your medical bills? This session will help you understand them and learn how to get errors corrected when they occur.
Presenter Jim Becker recently retired from a career developing and supporting healthcare software systems, and his presentation on demystifying the medical bills which are generated by such systems has been well-received at KCLS libraries, senior centers, and senior living facilities in the Seattle area.
WHEN: Thursday May 14, 2026 from 1:00 – 2:00pm
COST: Free
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
COST: Free
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
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