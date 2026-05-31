Sen. Murray trades tennis shoe for ankle brace

Sen. Patty Murray in ankle brace

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement: Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement:





"Next week, I’ll be back at the Capitol for votes and hearings and doing everything else I can to be a voice for Washington state in the Senate—I’ll just be swapping one of my tennis shoes for an ankle brace for a bit.





"Whether on foot, crutches, or wheels—I have no doubt I’ll still be one of the fastest Senators and I hope to be speed walking through the halls of Congress again very soon.





"I want to express my deep gratitude to the staff at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center for their excellent care and treatment.”









"Earlier this week, while running down the stairs in a rush, I tripped and ended up breaking my ankle—I wouldn’t recommend it.