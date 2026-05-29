Jobs: WSDOT IT Network & Telecommunications – Senior/Specialist

Friday, May 29, 2026

WSDOT
IT Network & Telecommunications – Senior/Specialist
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$97,398 – $130,989 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a senior-level Operational Technology (OT) Network and Telecommunications specialist to support critical transportation infrastructure systems that keep Washington moving safely and efficiently. This position will provide advanced technical support, administration, security, and lifecycle management of the Northwest Region’s (NWR) OT network infrastructure, including fiber optic, copper, and wireless communication systems that connect Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and roadway operations throughout the region. 

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 1:09 AM
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