Jobs: WSDOT IT Network & Telecommunications – Senior/Specialist

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$97,398 – $130,989 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a senior-level Operational Technology (OT) Network and Telecommunications specialist to support critical transportation infrastructure systems that keep Washington moving safely and efficiently. This position will provide advanced technical support, administration, security, and lifecycle management of the Northwest Region’s (NWR) OT network infrastructure, including fiber optic, copper, and wireless communication systems that connect Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and roadway operations throughout the region.





See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK







