Travels with Charlie: Animal Acres Park Demonstration Garden
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Now’s the time to stop by and visit the Animal Acres Park Demonstration Garden NE 178th St and Brookside Blvd.
Just park in the spaces along the road and Ta-dah you are now by the park path.
Head north on the path and you will find the Animal Acres Demonstration Garden.
This small park offers wonderful things to experience and sniff and view. The path is about 1/4 mile.
|This is a perfect time of year to visit.
Head north on the path and you will find the Animal Acres Demonstration Garden.
When you get a bit of free time, head to Animal Acres.
|I love this sign… perfectly written.
This small park offers wonderful things to experience and sniff and view. The path is about 1/4 mile.
Cheers, Gordon Snyder
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