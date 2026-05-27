Travels with Charlie: Animal Acres Park Demonstration Garden

Wednesday, May 27, 2026


Story and Photos by Gordon Snyder

Now’s the time to stop by and visit the Animal Acres Park Demonstration Garden NE 178th St and Brookside Blvd.

Just park in the spaces along the road and Ta-dah you are now by the park path.

This is a perfect time of year to visit.

Head north on the path and you will find the Animal Acres Demonstration Garden. 

Charlie posing in front of the Demonstration Garden.

When you get a bit of free time, head to Animal Acres.

I love this sign… perfectly written.

This small park offers wonderful things to experience and sniff and view. The path is about 1/4 mile.

Cheers, Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 5:38 AM
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