Stand up for what matters, help build strong country, community

Protesters on Aurora. Photo by Pamela Mieth

Story and Photos by Pamela Mieth Story and Photos by Pamela Mieth







The next Sunday sign-waving falls on Memorial Day weekend, so in addition to standing up for so many important issues facing the nation, it is a good time to pause and reflect on the lives of U.S. military personnel who died while serving our country, mourning their loss and demanding our elected officials honor their sacrifice by ensuring it is only for just cause.



Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings are scheduled every Sunday in May, 1-2 pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St.



Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow). Participants should be committed to peaceful protest. Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be accepted for donation to a local organization assisting those in need.



, so in addition to standing up for so many important issues facing the nation, it is a good time to pause and reflect on the lives of U.S. military personnel who died while serving our country, mourning their loss and demanding our elected officials honor their sacrifice by ensuring it is only for just cause.Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings are scheduled every Sunday in May, 1-2 pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St.Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow). Participants should be committed to peaceful protest. Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be accepted for donation to a local organization assisting those in need.

The sun broke out and the wind died down just in time for Sunday's regular sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, May 17, 2026 which drew just over 50 area residents to stand up for what matters to them.They stood, marched, sat in folding chairs or perched on walkers to send a message to passers-by that U.S. troops matter; that the Constitution, Rule of Law, and democracy matter; that fairness, ethics, and integrity matter; that presidential slush funds instead of funding for healthcare or scientific research matter; that changing rules to open up public lands to plunder or make safe, effective vaccines harder to get matter; and that those who think so are not alone.That was a message both received and returned if the waving, honking and appreciative remarks from those on foot and in vehicles were any measure.