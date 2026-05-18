LFP Farmers Market opens with support for flower vendors after devastating flooding last fall

Monday, May 18, 2026

On the left, Director Silje Sodal, Mayor Tom French, Board Chair Aaron Stadler, on the right Board Member Randi Sibonga, and Governor Ferguson with the flower vendors who were each presented with $1,500 checks.

What an incredible opening day of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Mother's Day May 10, 2026! 

We were beyond thrilled to have Governor Bob Ferguson join us to kick off the season, along with Mayor French, our wonderful LFP City Council Members, and our valued market sponsors, including @soundtransit,@becu and @lfpvet .

What a joy to welcome back our farmers and vendors - and all of our regular market attendees. Thank you for making this an absolutely unforgettable day!

These three families, part of the LFP Market community for 20 years, experienced significant damage to their crops and equipment during the flooding last December. 

Thank you, LFP Market community, for your wonderful support!

--Silje Sodal


Posted by DKH at 2:33 AM
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