Jobs: WSDOT Field Operations Supervisor (TE4)

Saturday, May 16, 2026

WSDOT
Field Operations Supervisor (TE4) 
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$91,400 – $122,976 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Field Operations Supervisor (Transportation Engineer 4) to support the agency’s mission of delivering safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions. This position plays a key leadership role in promoting a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative work environment grounded in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Serving as a technical program specialist, this role is integral to highway design, construction, and right of way (ROW) efforts. The incumbent will oversee survey crews and ensure the accurate preparation of survey records and documentation. 

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
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