LFP hearing on potential levy for Transportation Improvement Plan May 28, 2026

The City of Lake Forest Park City Council will consider whether to adopt a resolution approving a six-year Transportation Improvement Plan from 2027 to 2032.





The City Council seeks public input for and against the levy. More information regarding the draft of the six-year Transportation Improvement Plan on the city's website













Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at Written testimony will be accepted before the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing.





A sign-up sheet will be available at the front of the Council Chambers, and the Mayor or designee will call names in the order they appear. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5440 before 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.







The public hearing will be held during the City Council’s regular meeting on. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm, and the public hearing will follow.