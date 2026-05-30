Ten Shorecrest seniors receive LFP Rotary Scholarships at ceremony May 27, 2026

Back row: Genesis, Lila, Hermela, Camille, Rigat, Asher

Front row: Clare, Nathaniel, Naomi, Julian.

Photo by Mike Remarcke





Asher Martin

Camille Alfonse





Clare Royal Genesis Macias Robles

Over several years, these students volunteered their time to tutor peers, serve as mentors, work at food banks, and support both children and seniors. They also led school initiatives and actively participated in various cultural, social, and academic organizations. Additionally, several applicants served as members of Interact, Rotary’s high school service club. Over several years, these students volunteered their time to tutor peers, serve as mentors, work at food banks, and support both children and seniors. They also led school initiatives and actively participated in various cultural, social, and academic organizations. Additionally, several applicants served as members of Interact, Rotary’s high school service club.





Hermela Dagnachew Julian Gogna

Awardees include:



Awardees include:

Asher Martin, Camille Alfonse, Clare Royal, Genesis Macias Robles, Hermela Dagnachew, Julian Gogna, Lila Seda Stannard, Naomi Butler, Nathaniel Skonier Rigat Ghebreyesus



Congratulations! The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is thrilled to honor and celebrate these outstanding students and wish them well as they begin the next chapter in their lives!



Lila Seda Stannard Naomi Butler

Rotary is a global service organization that is non-political and non-religious. Founded in 1905, Rotary has clubs on six continents with a total of 1.4 million members. Congratulations! The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is thrilled to honor and celebrate these outstanding students and wish them well as they begin the next chapter in their lives!Rotary is a global service organization that is non-political and non-religious. Founded in 1905, Rotary has clubs on six continents with a total of 1.4 million members.





Our mission is to promote world understanding, goodwill and peace by improving health, supporting quality education, protecting the environment, and reducing poverty.





Nathaniel Skonier Rigat Ghebreyesus

As club members, we dedicate our time to making the world a better place through service, and we select scholarship recipients who embody these values by actively helping others through volunteer work. As club members, we dedicate our time to making the world a better place through service, and we select scholarship recipients who embody these values by actively helping others through volunteer work.









The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park recognized ten Shorecrest High School students at a celebratory program on May 27th for their outstanding community service and commitment to the Club’s motto “Service Above Self. Each awardee received $1,100 as a contribution to their higher education costs.The program was held during the Club’s weekly meeting and included family members, Supt. Susana Reyes and Shorecrest Principal Amy Schwentor. The Rotary Scholarship Committee included co-chairs Jill Brady and Jeff Huffman, Silje Sodal, Karen Edwardsen, Ed Pearson, Darlene Zulauf and Sarah Conrad.This spring’s applicants demonstrated a long-term commitment to community service and leadership.