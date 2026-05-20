Flags at half-staff for Memorial Day May 25, 2026









This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 22, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 25, 2026, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 26, 2026.Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.