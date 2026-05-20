Flags at half-staff for Memorial Day May 25, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Flag Lowering - May 25, 2026 (Memorial Day)

Gov. Bob Ferguson hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25, 2026, in recognition of Memorial Day. 

This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 22, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 25, 2026, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 26, 2026.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.


Posted by DKH at 11:36 PM
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