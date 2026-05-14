Five weeks of evening and night time temporary lane closures on SR 522 in Kenmore

Overnight lane closures planned on Bothell Way

Beginning Monday, May 18, 2026 Sound Transit will conduct two months of evening and night time lane closures on SR 522 (NE Bothell Way) between the 61st Ave NE and 80th Ave NE intersections. This work will take place on weekdays, between 6pm and 6am. Beginning Monday, May 18, 2026 Sound Transit will conduct two months of evening and night time lane closures on SR 522 (NE Bothell Way) between the 61st Ave NE and 80th Ave NE intersections. This work will take place on weekdays, between 6pm and 6am.









Traffic lane shifts will change as work progresses. Signage will be present to indicate all lane closures. This is not a full closure, so the road will remain open to traffic.The evening and night time work will allow the contractor to construct water and utility infrastructure at the Stride station locations in Kenmore. This work must be done at night, as daytime work hours are not long enough to set up and complete the work.Weekdays: 6pm- 6amMay 18 - July 31Steel road plates will temporarily be used during this time.