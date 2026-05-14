Recycling Collection Event for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore May 16, 2026

Rain barrel and compost bin sales

$25 each - cash only The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event! The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event!





Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.





The collection event will take place Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at a NEW Location: Kenmore Park and Ride and Heron Haven Kenmore Women’s Shelter



