Recycling Collection Event for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore May 16, 2026
Thursday, May 14, 2026
|Rain barrel and compost bin sales
$25 each - cash only
Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.
The collection event will take place Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at a NEW Location: Kenmore Park and Ride and Heron Haven Kenmore Women’s Shelter
7346 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore, WA 98028
!! Please note that the Kenmore Park and Ride location entrance will only be accessible on Bothell Way from the East !!
While supplies last, for cash only, you can purchase a Rain Barrel or Compost Bin for $25!
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
!! Please note that the Kenmore Park and Ride location entrance will only be accessible on Bothell Way from the East !!
While supplies last, for cash only, you can purchase a Rain Barrel or Compost Bin for $25!
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
- Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Appliances and Scrap Metal*, Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*, Lead Acid & Household Batteries, Mattresses*, Paper Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators & Freezers*.
- *Fees apply
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