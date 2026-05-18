Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to hear about parks and gardening projects in the City of Shoreline

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will hear about current gardening projects in the city from members Marla Tullio and Barbara Guthrie at its virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 7pm.

We're planning to share info about becoming a Reforestation Steward particularly with the City of Shoreline but lots of other options across the area.





Barb and Marla both took an intensive course with about 35 other new volunteers at Shoreline College back in 2017 with the support of Washington Native Plant Society and the City of Shoreline.





Today the requirements are more flexible with Zoom and self study opportunities still guided by the City.





Tuesday's meeting will be a chance to catch up on what Shoreline Parks are achieving with the help of community feedback and support. Brugger's Bog has a lot going on with this amazing watershed habitat and construction going on at the same time.





Ballinger Open Space has new Green Shoreline Stewards along with Barb and Marla transferring from Brugger's Bog just south. We typically look for invasive bully plants first, remove those and get our native conifers in place.





Ann Michel will join us as a newer steward focusing on Echo Lake. She will fill us in on Echo Lake water quality and King County grants that will help clear up the toxic algae blooms. Also what's going on with the Echo Lake Park steward work, the new City park located on the west side of Echo Lake and their Friends of Echo Lake community discussions and events.





We will also share Edward Pratt Park updates, the Densmore Pathway green space work party coming up and what's going on at the Shoreline Historical Museum Miyawaki Urban Forest planted in Dec 2023.





Lots of opportunities for getting outdoors to hear birds migrating through or those that stay. Green life everywhere is bursting out! By yourself, with a friend or one of the Shoreline Walks group!