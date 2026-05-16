Business Spotlight: Making Complex Clear: Sara McArdle Design Helps Organizations Communicate with Purpose

Making Complex Clear: Sara McArdle Design Helps Organizations Communicate with Purpose



Turning Complex Ideas Into Clear, Impactful Design for Organizations That Matter



Behind every strong nonprofit, healthcare system, or community organization is clear, thoughtful communication, and that’s where Sara McArdle Design comes in. Based in Shoreline’s Ridgecrest neighborhood, Sara partners with organizations doing meaningful work to help them communicate more clearly, consistently, and effectively. Through brand strategy, publication design, and systems thinking, her work goes beyond visuals, helping teams function better and connect more deeply with the people they serve.



Q & A with Sara McArdle Design



Q: What inspired you to start your business?



A: I’ve always liked helping organizations make the complex clearer—whether that’s their brand, their publications, or just how they communicate overall. After years of working in-house for nonprofits and healthcare systems, I realized my favorite part wasn’t just designing something new, but building systems that made people’s jobs easier long-term. Freelancing full-time lets me work closely with a wider range of organizations and businesses doing meaningful work, and create campaigns and collateral that are both strategic and well-designed. I especially enjoy supporting those that either don’t have an in-house designer or need extra capacity when their teams are stretched.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



A: I provide graphic design, brand strategy, and publication and template design for organizations that are actively helping people—healthcare systems, nonprofits, education, unions, and community-focused businesses. That can mean annual reports, newsletters, brand refreshes, event campaigns, or helping teams organize and strengthen the materials they already have so they work better and feel more consistent.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



A: I love how much of a true community it feels. When I lived in Seattle, things often felt more anonymous, but in Shoreline there’s a real sense of connection. The checkers at Ballinger Thriftway recognize me and ask how I’ve been, I know my postal worker, and we know all the neighbors on our block, some well enough that they've come over for dinner. There are also so many community programs that make people feel invested here—from free e-bike programs and tree giveaways to environmental mini-grants and neighborhood improvement programs. If you report an issue with a street or a park, the city actually responds quickly. It feels like a place where people care and where being involved makes a real difference.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?



A: Going full-time with my freelance business in 2025 was a big one. It was a leap, but it felt like the right one. I’ve also been proud to win national healthcare design awards for work I created while supporting Overlake Medical Center & Clinics—especially because those projects directly supported patients, donors, and the broader community, not just the organization itself.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?



A: I try to make the process feel calm, clear, collaborative—and fun! Design projects can feel overwhelming, so I focus on strong communication, realistic timelines, and creating systems that are actually useful—not just pretty. I’m also certified through an International Coaching Federation-accredited coaching program, which helps me facilitate conversations, ask better questions, and get to the root of what clients actually need—both when planning a project and when gathering feedback. The final product isn’t about me; it’s about helping clients see blind spots, find clarity, and create something that truly works for them.



Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?



A: Start by talking to people. There are some genuinely great networking groups here, and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is a great place to start—it makes networking feel much less intimidating and much more like building real relationships. Reconnect with existing contacts, let people know what you do, and say yes to opportunities to attend local events and meet other business owners. A lot of business really is about who you know and who knows you. Confidence usually comes through action, not before it, so don’t wait until you feel completely ready.



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?



A: A big part of my work is choosing clients whose work directly helps people—healthcare, nonprofits, education, and community programs. I see design as a way to support that by helping them communicate clearly, raise support, and better serve the people they’re trying to reach. I also volunteer my time and skills for community organizations and industry events, and I believe strongly in supporting other local small businesses through referrals, collaboration, and staying involved in the Shoreline community.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?