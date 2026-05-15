Jobs: WSDOT Office Engineer – Transportation Projects In-Training (TE3)

Friday, May 15, 2026

WSDOT
Office Engineer – Transportation Projects In-Training (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$82,858 – $111,409 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a motivated Office Engineer (TE3) to join Northwest Region’s Traffic Signal Operations Team. This position will optimize traffic signal operations by identifying and implementing improvements to signal control system software and field device hardware. Traffic signal operations directly affect motorist safety; this work requires sound judgment and adherence to departmental and Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) guidelines. Operate signal control hardware and software and use advanced computer simulation and optimization tools to identify deficiencies and develop solutions. This position will lead and support departmental discussions with local agencies on matters related to cooperative, interagency signal operations.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 3:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  