Mountlake Terrace Pride Event June 5, 2026
Sunday, May 31, 2026
The City of Mountlake Terrace is excited to announce our first-ever MLT Pride event. Spearheaded by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, this event will be held on Friday June 5, 2026 from 5:00 - 8:00pm in the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza and adjacent section of 58th Avenue. 23204 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace WA
Join us as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. All City events are free to attend and all ages are welcome.
MLT Pride will have dance performances, local bands and artists, vendor booths and food trucks for all to enjoy. There will also be a pet parade/stroll around 7:00pm so get those pets dressed up and ready to walk the town. All pets must be on a leash or secured and have bags for pet waste.
The section of 58th Avenue (adjacent to City Hall) will be closed to traffic, allowing for larger crowds. Parking will be available at City Hall and Library parking lot (only available entrance will be from the south on 58th Ave W)
The committee is looking for vendors and organizations to participate in this event. If you are interested in applying, please visit cityofmlt.com/2304 to fill out the application. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
We invite everyone to the Pride Flag Raising at 6:00pm before the City Council meeting on June 4, 2026.
For more information or to sponsor the event contact Andrew Appelwick, Events Coordinator, at 425-744-6287 aappelwick@mltwa.gov.
MLT Pride will have dance performances, local bands and artists, vendor booths and food trucks for all to enjoy. There will also be a pet parade/stroll around 7:00pm so get those pets dressed up and ready to walk the town. All pets must be on a leash or secured and have bags for pet waste.
The section of 58th Avenue (adjacent to City Hall) will be closed to traffic, allowing for larger crowds. Parking will be available at City Hall and Library parking lot (only available entrance will be from the south on 58th Ave W)
The committee is looking for vendors and organizations to participate in this event. If you are interested in applying, please visit cityofmlt.com/2304 to fill out the application. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
We invite everyone to the Pride Flag Raising at 6:00pm before the City Council meeting on June 4, 2026.
For more information or to sponsor the event contact Andrew Appelwick, Events Coordinator, at 425-744-6287 aappelwick@mltwa.gov.
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