Social Justice Sunday - respect for troops killed in US - Iran War

So much corruption

Photo courtesy Pam Cross

Signs paying respect to American troops killed so far during the U.S.-Iran war lined Aurora Avenue North at the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving this weekend.Coming the day before Memorial Day, one attendee had made and planted the signs bearing the name, rank, hometown, and date and location they were killed, and attached to each was a small American flag.The display was simple and moving to the nearly 60 attendees and many folks driving by on a beautifully sunny afternoon, driving home how important it is our country's foreign policy and military decisions are carried out with care, and that Congress is involved when committing our troops to war.Also unusual this Sunday, a regular volunteer who picks up trash during the sign-waving called for assistance when she found a box of 3-inch-long screws had apparently fallen from a passing vehicle and spilled across a lane of the roadway.