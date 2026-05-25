Social Justice Sunday - respect for troops killed in US - Iran War
Monday, May 25, 2026
|At Shoreline-Edmonds line - a moving display at sign-waving before Memorial Day
Photo by Pamela Mieth
By Pamela Mieth
Signs paying respect to American troops killed so far during the U.S.-Iran war lined Aurora Avenue North at the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving this weekend.
Coming the day before Memorial Day, one attendee had made and planted the signs bearing the name, rank, hometown, and date and location they were killed, and attached to each was a small American flag.
The display was simple and moving to the nearly 60 attendees and many folks driving by on a beautifully sunny afternoon, driving home how important it is our country's foreign policy and military decisions are carried out with care, and that Congress is involved when committing our troops to war.
|So much corruption
Photo courtesy Pam Cross
With two helpers to keep an eye out for oncoming traffic, the trio managed to scoop them out of the roadway before, it is hoped, any tires could be damaged.
Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be accepted for donation to a local organization assisting those in need.
Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) has one more sign-waving scheduled in May (next Sunday, 5/31), 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be accepted for donation to a local organization assisting those in need.
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