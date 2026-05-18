Shorecrest Highland Dance Team Medieval Banquet and performances May 30, 2026
Monday, May 18, 2026
On May 30, 2026 the Shorecrest Highland Dance Team will host The Medieval Banquet. This is a fundraiser for the team featuring a fun-filled night of Celtic culture and heritage, accompanied by a Scottish-themed, three-course dinner.
There will be feature performances from both Scottish and Irish dance teams, a demonstration of Acadian folk music, and live performances of traditional Celtic music (including bagpipes!).
The Medieval Banquet will be held on May 30th in the Shorecrest High School Commons, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm.
We encourage you to come celebrate the unique Celtic culture with us, and to support our local high school students in their passions.
Tickets can be purchased here for $25.00 dinner tickets and $15.00 show-only tickets.
Tickets can be purchased here for $25.00 dinner tickets and $15.00 show-only tickets.
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