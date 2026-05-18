Shoreline PTA Council honors volunteers





Courtney Shuey (center) was awarded the Golden Acorn

Golden Acorn - Courtney Shuey, PTA Council President





Courtney has taken on the President role with so much heart, always showing compassion and a genuine effort to build connections within our council and local PTA boards. Whenever someone needs help, Courtney is the first to step in and offer her support. She consistently reaches out to others for advice and feedback and is always looking for solutions. Additionally, she was a lead coordinator for the levy events, which were instrumental in helping our community understand both the logistics of each levy and the importance of supporting our schools. Courtney pours her heart into this role and everything she does for us, and often, we have to remind her to take care of herself, too. Her dedication and empathy are truly inspiring!





Abby Brus (center) was awarded the Golden Acorn

Golden Acorn - Abby Brus, PTA Council Family Services





Abby stepped in to lead this year's Holiday Baskets, which faced many uncertainties with funding and partners. Her deep passion and commitment enabled us to serve many incredible Shoreline and LFP families. Those of us who attended the event saw how inspiring she was in action. She ensured every part of the event had the support it needed. Abby really did a fantastic job with this big event and all its unique challenges! Plus, Abby is a vital support for the Works, and without her commitment and care, we wouldn't be able to provide essential resources to students and families in Shoreline and LFP!





Sarah Press was named the PTA Council Outstanding Advocate

Outstanding Advocate - Sarah Press, PTA Council Advocacy





Sarah has taken on this important advocacy role this year and has really stepped up. She’s been fantastic at keeping the Action Network going, providing essential information and easy action items for families in Shoreline and LFP. Keeping up with legislative sessions and committee testimonies can be tough, but Sarah has a knack for simplifying it, making it more understandable for families. This is especially crucial right now, as many families are unsure about how to get involved. She’s also always looking for ways to help families learn about the legislative and voting process and engage with candidates. We’re really fortunate to have her dedication in our community!





Congratulations and a heartfelt thank you to all!









Below are our Award Winners, along with brief notes on their nominations.