The Innis Arden Women’s Collective presents a showing of The Cholesterol Code May 21, 2026
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Hosted by Amely Wurmbrand in collaboration with
The Innis Arden Women’s Collective
The Cholesterol Code
A compelling documentary challenging conventional thinking on cholesterol and heart health
This thought-provoking film featuring Dave Feldman* explores the latest research, new theories, and important questions surrounding the long-standing cholesterol-heart disease hypothesis.
Could we be thinking about cholesterol all wrong?
The film takes a fresh look at LDL, heart disease risk, metabolic health, and the role of ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diets—offering perspectives that may completely change the way you think about cholesterol and cardiovascular health.
Whether you’re simply curious about your own health, interested in the science, or a physician looking to hear emerging viewpoints in this space, this is a fascinating and accessible evening for both lay people and medical professionals alike.
Following the screening, we’ll have a Q&A discussion featuring Dr. Shawn Baker* ( a physician featured in the film), Dr. Mahesh Mulumudi(a local interventional cardiologist), along with a panel of knowledgeable experts in ketogenic nutrition and metabolic health.
Event Details:
- Thursday, May 21, 2026
- 7:00 PM — Film Screening Begins
- Followed by Q&A + Discussion
- free and open to everyone
1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
RSVP to amely@amelydesigns.com kindly requested
Dr. Shawn Baker, MD, is a prominent proponent of the carnivore diet, orthopedic surgeon, and author of "The Carnivore Diet." As CMO of Revero, he advocates for using an animal-based, zero-carb diet to treat chronic diseases and autoimmune conditions. He is a former combat trauma surgeon and advocate for dietary, non-pharmaceutical interventions.
Dave Feldman is a former senior software engineer and entrepreneur turned citizen scientist who researches the impact of low-carb, ketogenic diets on cholesterol. He is the founder of the Citizen Science Foundation and creator of CholesterolCode.com, known for studying the "Lipid Energy Model" and "Lean Mass Hyper-Responders" (LMHR).
Mahesh Mulumudi, MD, FACC, FSCAI, is a highly experienced board-certified interventional cardiologist based in Everett, WA, with over 25 years of experience in cardiovascular medicine. He is the founder of CardioNow, specializing in interventional cardiology and structural heart disease.
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