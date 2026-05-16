The Innis Arden Women’s Collective presents a showing of The Cholesterol Code May 21, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026


The Cholesterol Code
Thursday, May 21, 2026 @ 7:00 PM
Hosted by Amely Wurmbrand in collaboration with
The Innis Arden Women’s Collective

The Cholesterol Code

A compelling documentary challenging conventional thinking on cholesterol and heart health

This thought-provoking film featuring Dave Feldman* explores the latest research, new theories, and important questions surrounding the long-standing cholesterol-heart disease hypothesis.

Could we be thinking about cholesterol all wrong?

The film takes a fresh look at LDL, heart disease risk, metabolic health, and the role of ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diets—offering perspectives that may completely change the way you think about cholesterol and cardiovascular health.

Whether you’re simply curious about your own health, interested in the science, or a physician looking to hear emerging viewpoints in this space, this is a fascinating and accessible evening for both lay people and medical professionals alike.

Following the screening, we’ll have a Q&A discussion featuring Dr. Shawn Baker* ( a physician featured in the film), Dr. Mahesh Mulumudi(a local interventional cardiologist), along with a panel of knowledgeable experts in ketogenic nutrition and metabolic health.

Event Details:
  • Thursday, May 21, 2026
  • 7:00 PM — Film Screening Begins
  • Followed by Q&A + Discussion
  •  free and open to everyone
Location: Innis Arden Clubhouse
1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

RSVP to amely@amelydesigns.com kindly requested

Dr. Shawn Baker, MD, is a prominent proponent of the carnivore diet, orthopedic surgeon, and author of "The Carnivore Diet." As CMO of Revero, he advocates for using an animal-based, zero-carb diet to treat chronic diseases and autoimmune conditions. He is a former combat trauma surgeon and advocate for dietary, non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Dave Feldman is a former senior software engineer and entrepreneur turned citizen scientist who researches the impact of low-carb, ketogenic diets on cholesterol. He is the founder of the Citizen Science Foundation and creator of CholesterolCode.com, known for studying the "Lipid Energy Model" and "Lean Mass Hyper-Responders" (LMHR).

Mahesh Mulumudi, MD, FACC, FSCAI, is a highly experienced board-certified interventional cardiologist based in Everett, WA, with over 25 years of experience in cardiovascular medicine. He is the founder of CardioNow, specializing in interventional cardiology and structural heart disease.



Posted by DKH at 11:20 PM
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