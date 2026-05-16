Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training)
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$68,104 – $100,951 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a skilled and motivated Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training) to join the Traffic Engineering Office in Shoreline, WA. Under the supervision of the Traffic Safety Management Supervisor, this role supports statewide safety efforts by collecting, analyzing, and interpreting crash and roadway data to develop reports for key safety programs (CAL/CAC/IAL and Field Assessment). The position identifies trends and recommends effective, low-cost countermeasures, contributes to capital improvement proposals through the I-2 program, and partners with internal and external stakeholders to deliver data-driven insights. Responsibilities also include conducting “before and after” studies and preparing Crash Analysis Reports (CARs), evaluating existing conditions, alternatives, and benefit-cost outcomes using Highway Safety Manual predictive methods.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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