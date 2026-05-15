Taste of Spring Fundraiser & Auction at St. Dunstan's to raise funds for their Feeding Ministry



The Taste of Spring Fundraiser & Auction at St. Dunstan's invites you to don your spring hat and garden chic gloves, and come enjoy sparkling drinks with heavy hors d'oeuvres while perusing auction items for the season. The Taste of Spring Fundraiser & Auction at St. Dunstan's invites you to don your spring hat and garden chic gloves, and come enjoy sparkling drinks with heavy hors d'oeuvres while perusing auction items for the season.





There will be a silent auction, live auction, raffle items, photos, prizes and more!





Some of the unique items up for bid include: a sailing excursion, a classic restaurant gift certificate, specialty food items, a handcrafted baby quilt, and hosted meals! Cap the night off by winning a cake from the Queen Mary Tea Room for dessert!



Saturday May 30, 2026 at 5:30pm





Doors open at 5:30pm for silent auction bidding and a first round of appetizers. A special program and live auction begin at 7:00pm.



