What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 27 – June 2
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 27 – June 2
Memorial Day weekend may be behind us, but Shoreline is keeping the momentum going with a full lineup of ways to connect, celebrate, and get outside. Don’t miss this week’s standout moments, from the Summer Bash at Ballinger Thriftway, to the grand opening of James Keough Park, and the Pride Flag Raising at City Hall kicking off Pride Month. Whether you’re exploring a neighborhood event or discovering something new, it’s a great time to lean into all the local energy Shoreline has to offer.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Summer Bash at Ballinger Thriftway
Thursday, May 28 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Join us for an afternoon packed with food, fun, and an incredible tasting experience featuring 30+ vendors sampling products throughout the store!
James Keough Park Opening Celebration
Friday, May 29 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, James Keough Park (2350 N 167th St, Shoreline)
We’re excited to share all of the new park amenities, including an off-leash dog area, skate features, sport court, play area, and more. During this event, parking is limited to disabled spaces in the parking lot. We encourage you to walk or bike to the event. General parking is available along N 167th Street or at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
Pride Flag Raising – Pick up a Shoreline Pride Button from Destination Shoreline
Monday, June 1 5:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
Join Shoreline staff as we raise the Pride flag for the month of June. There will be a short program to kick off Pride month in Shoreline.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Across the Pacific Night - AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration
Wednesday, May 27 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Shorewood High School
Food trucks will roll in at 5pm. Performances by Seattle Kokon Taiko 7pm - 7:30pm.
Background Live Music at Drumlin: FIlo Rosso Society
Wednesday, May 27 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
This concert will feature café-inspired music of the past.
ACTIVISM AND POLITICAL PARTICIPATION IN THE WEST
Thursday, May 28 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
Building Community Through Local Democracy
Hillwood Neighborhood Association Annual Meeting
Thursday, May 28 7:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
Guest speaker author Deb Miller has written a memoir, the winner of 10 book awards in numerous categories. Following her talk, join us for refreshments, book signings and (optional) our HNA Board meeting and election. All are welcome!
Book Talk with Ilana Long at Always Summer Ice Cream Café
Thursday, May 28 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Always Summer Café
Come for the book talk. Stay for the pickleball gossip.
Drag Karaoke at Drumlin
Thursday, May 28 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Drumlin
Drag Karaoke, Finally. Signups start at 7:30 pm. Music starts at 8:00 pm.
Shorenorth Preschool Open House
Friday, May 29 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
Join Shorenorth Co-op Preschool for a welcoming Open House where families can explore the facilities, curriculum, and meet our teachers.
Mac Basics: Getting Comfortable with Your Apple Computer
Friday, May 29 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
This introductory class helps participants understand the basics of using a Mac computer.
Middle School STEM night
Friday, May 29 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Kellogg Middle School
Students will have the chance to explore hands-on activities, connect with exhibitors, and learn how STEM connects to future classes, college pathways, and careers.
Urbanist Shoreline Walk + Bike Audit
Saturday, May 30 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Paramount Park
Join Urbanist Shoreline for a walk + bike audit of some of the streets being considered for Shoreline's East Side Off-Corridor Bike Network.
Parkwood Kids Market
Saturday, May 30 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Parkwood Elementary School
This fun, family-friendly event features handmade goods from Parkwood students, plus yummy food and treats. Support Parkwood students raising money for 5th grade camp.
Hair Sparkles at Salvation: Artist Collective
Saturday, May 30 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
We have the Sparkle B*tch in house offering hair sparkles on select Saturdays 1-4pm for drop in services!
How to Patch Wall Holes and Prep for Painting
Saturday, May 30 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
This class will provide instruction, demonstration and practice in repairing walls that have holes or other damage.
Taste of Spring Fundraiser & Auction at St. Dunstan's
Saturday, May 30 5:30 PM, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
There will be a silent auction, live auction, raffle items, photos, prizes and more!
Saltwater Align: A Free Pure Barre Pop-Up Class
Sunday, May 31 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Join us for a FREE Pure Barre Align class with great views of the Salish Sea!
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, May 31 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Sip & Paint: Fingerpainting Class
Sunday, May 31 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Vault 177
Join local artist, Nancy Malek, as she walks you step-by-step through creating this unique artwork using just your fingers & a few tools.
Living Fully: Understanding Hospice Care and Quality of Life
Tuesday, June 2 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
A special presentation by Jesse Lewandowski, who will engage in a discussion about when to start thinking about hospice care, as well as quality of life towards the end of our journey.
Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour
Tuesday, June 2 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Meet some neighbors, make some connections, share ideas about the things you want to see in Shoreline.
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association’s First-Ever Bingo Night
Tuesday, June 2 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Drumlin
Whether you’re a bingo pro or just looking for a great night out with neighbors, this event is for everyone!
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Salvation Night Market @ Aurora Borealis
Wednesday, June 3 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Aurora Borealis Event Center
Shop a curated artists and makers market accompanied by live jazz!
Opening Day of the Shoreline Farmers Market!
Saturday, June 6 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline Farmers Market
The Shoreline Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh Washington produce and organic meats.
2026 RBCA Strawberry Festival
Saturday, June 6 10:45 AM - 3:00 PM, Richmond Beach Community Park
Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park.
Shoreline International Dance Party
Saturday, June 6 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Experience the rhythms of cultures around the world in lively performances and interactive dance.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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