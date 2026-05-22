Building more than a Ramp: Local Builder restores independence and peace of mind for Mountlake Terrace family





(L to R) Joseph Irons, Scarlet Haney, Jon Petkovits, Susan Barnes, Wesley Davis, Jorge Zepeda, Samaria Irons, MLT City Manager Jeff Niten, Melissa Irons, MLT Mayor Steve Woodard



The home’s existing ramp had fallen into disrepair, creating unsafe conditions and limiting dependable access to and from the residence. On May 14, 2026 the Irons Brothers-led team built a new, durable ramp connecting the front entrance to the driveway, restoring essential access for activities of daily living.





(L to R) Jorge Zepeda, Wesley Davis, Joseph Irons

The project supports a caregiving household providing full-time care for a family member with significant mobility challenges. With limited financial resources, maintaining safe access to the home has been an ongoing burden. The new ramp will make a vital difference, ensuring safe and dependable access for the recipient, caregivers, and emergency responders. The project supports a caregiving household providing full-time care for a family member with significant mobility challenges. With limited financial resources, maintaining safe access to the home has been an ongoing burden. The new ramp will make a vital difference, ensuring safe and dependable access for the recipient, caregivers, and emergency responders.





“This project really hits home for our team,” said Joseph Irons, Builder Captain at Irons Brothers Construction. “We’re not just rebuilding a ramp—we’re restoring a safe, reliable way for this family to care for their loved one and respond in moments that truly matter. "It’s an honor to work alongside our employees and volunteers on something with such a direct and meaningful impact.”



The event also drew support from local leaders, including Mayor Steve Woodard and City Manager Jeff Niten, who attended to recognize Rampathon’s vital role in strengthening the community.





Completed ramp

Rampathon is a long-running program organized by the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties that builds and repairs wheelchair access ramps for homeowners in need. Rampathon is a long-running program organized by the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties that builds and repairs wheelchair access ramps for homeowners in need.





Since 1993, members have built more than 650 ramps for residents across the region. These ramps often serve as a vital lifeline, providing safer access to homes and a stronger connection to the community.





Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generosity of donors, including Dunn Lumber and Green Latrine, the ramp will be constructed at no cost to the recipient. The program is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: everyone deserves safe, reliable access to their home and community.





“Being part of Rampathon year after year is incredibly meaningful,” said Scarlet Haney, Administrator at Irons Brothers Construction and longtime volunteer. “These projects go beyond construction—they help families feel safe, supported, and seen. It’s powerful to witness what can happen when people come together to give back in such a tangible way.”





(L to R) Wesley Davis, Jon Petkovits, Joseph Irons

With more than two decades of involvement in Rampathon and other philanthropic initiatives through the Master Builders Association, Irons Brothers Construction continues to demonstrate the impact of builders giving back to the communities they serve. With more than two decades of involvement in Rampathon and other philanthropic initiatives through the Master Builders Association, Irons Brothers Construction continues to demonstrate the impact of builders giving back to the communities they serve.





By volunteering their time and expertise, the team is not only building a structure—they are helping restore independence, dignity, and peace of mind for a local family navigating daily caregiving challenges.









IBC Team - (front to back) Joseph Irons, Jon Petkovits, Susan Barnes, Scarlet Haney, Melissa Irons, Jorge Zepeda, Wesley Davis

About Irons Brothers Construction



is a residential design-build firm serving homeowners throughout North Seattle, Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, and surrounding communities. Known for quality craftsmanship and community involvement, the company regularly donates time and resources to local service initiatives, including Rampathon.



Irons Brothers Construction is a residential design-build firm serving homeowners throughout North Seattle, Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, and surrounding communities. Known for quality craftsmanship and community involvement, the company regularly donates time and resources to local service initiatives, including Rampathon.

Photos courtesy Irons Brothers Construction









Irons Brothers Construction proudly led a 2026 Rampathon project in Mountlake Terrace, where employees and volunteers rebuilt a critical accessibility ramp for a local family in need.