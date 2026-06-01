Homeaglow home cleaning platform must cease deceptive and predatory practices under consent decree with AG’s Office



The Attorney General’s Office has agreed to a consent decree with home cleaning platform Homeaglow and its two founders, requiring them to cease deceptive practices uncovered by investigators. The Attorney General’s Office has agreed to a consent decree with home cleaning platform Homeaglow and its two founders, requiring them to cease deceptive practices uncovered by investigators.





As part of the settlement, any Washingtonian who is a Homeaglow ForeverClean member can cancel their membership at no charge even if they are still in the first six months of the membership.









Homeaglow is a platform that matches home cleaners with interested customers. They entice customers by offering a first cleaning at a low price. However, unbeknownst to them, when customers signed up for the first cleaning, they were also signing up for a $59 per month membership program that buys the customers nothing except the opportunity to sign up for future cleanings. Customers had to continue paying for this program for six months or pay hundreds of dollars in cancellation fees.



Homeaglow did not disclose the terms of this program clearly or conspicuously during the signup process. Instead, they filled their site with a countdown clock and an indicator showing how many “vouchers” for low-cost cleanings remained in the customer’s area. Both of these tools were designed to create a sense of urgency in customers and are completely fake.



One Washington customer signed up for a $79 cleaning on Homeaglow. After that cleaning, she was automatically enrolled in the membership program and charged a monthly fee, which did not purchase her any additional cleanings. Once she realized she was being charged, she cancelled the membership and was charged a cancellation fee of $358.50. In total, the customer paid Homeaglow $600.75 for a single cleaning advertised at $79.

Homeaglow also deceived customers about its reviews. Until recently, Homeaglow advertised a 5-star rating based on 6,406 reviews from TrustPilot, a third-party review website. In fact, Homeaglow has a 1.3-star rating on TrustPilot. TrustPilot sent a cease-and-desist letter to Homeaglow in 2025 accusing them of fabricating reviews and removed 4,000 apparently fake reviews from their platform. The Better Business Bureau has received over 3,300 complaints about Homeaglow in the past three years.



Unfair and deceptive practices like these violate Washington’s Consumer Protection Act.



The consent decree requires Homeaglow and its two Texas-based owners to reform their practices. Specifically, it requires: Those consumers can easily cancel by clicking here or by emailing the company at NoticeofSettlement@wa-settlement-homeaglow.com and entering “Cancel ForeverClean” in the subject line. If any Washington consumers have difficulty cancelling, they should contact the Attorney General’s Office by filing a complaint here. However, unbeknownst to them, when customers signed up for the first cleaning, they were also signing up for a $59 per month membership program that buys the customers nothing except the opportunity to sign up for future cleanings. Customers had to continue paying for this program for six months or pay hundreds of dollars in cancellation fees.or conspicuously during the signup process. Instead, they filled their site with a countdown clock and an indicator showing how many “vouchers” for low-cost cleanings remained in the customer’s area. Both of these tools were designed to create a sense of urgency in customers and are completely fake.Until recently, Homeaglow advertised a 5-star rating based on 6,406 reviews from TrustPilot, a third-party review website. In fact, Homeaglow has a 1.3-star rating on TrustPilot. TrustPilot sent a cease-and-desist letter to Homeaglow in 2025 accusing them of fabricating reviews and removed 4,000 apparently fake reviews from their platform. The Better Business Bureau has received over 3,300 complaints about Homeaglow in the past three years.Unfair and deceptive practices like these violate Washington’s Consumer Protection Act.The consent decree requires Homeaglow and its two Texas-based owners to reform their practices. Specifically, it requires:

Homeaglow cannot misrepresent customer reviews or suppress negative reviews.

If Homeaglow or its owners advertise an introductory offer or discount voucher (e.g., “Get clean for $19”), they also must disclose the membership and its terms. Homeaglow must not misrepresent these offers.

Homeaglow and its owners must clearly and conspicuously disclose the terms of the membership during enrollment and obtain express informed consent from consumers before charging them for membership. They must also provide a simple mechanism to cancel the membership. All current members can cancel without paying the early termination fee.



Homeaglow is permanently held to these terms, and the owners are held to them for 10 years.



Read the consent decree.



Homeaglow is permanently held to these terms, and the owners are held to them for 10 years.





Homeaglow, which also does business as Dazzling Cleaning, had been enticing consumers with a $19 cleaning fee, but in actuality that deal roped Washington consumers into hundreds of dollars in costs due to their predatory membership program featuring an exorbitant cancellation fee.Under the consent decree, Homeaglow and its owners must be honest and transparent about their introductory offers, the terms of their membership, and their customer reviews.