Travels with Charlie: It just stopped raining

Monday, June 1, 2026

Poppy. It’s between rainy drizzles… this poppy’s water sparkles show up.

Story and Photos by Gordon Snyder

Flowering dogwood: Roadside Dogwood is smiling with raindrops.

Charlie doesn’t care about rain, he just wants to go do something. He is correct. It just stopped Raining, so we head outside.

Lady's Mantle. Even leaves are decorated with highlight rain drops… That dry track is a coalesced drop that headed downhill.

Between rains is a great time to get outside and look around.  

Cheers, Gordon Snyder 


Posted by DKH at 3:38 AM
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