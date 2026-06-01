Travels with Charlie: It just stopped raining
Monday, June 1, 2026
|Poppy. It’s between rainy drizzles… this poppy’s water sparkles show up.
Story and Photos by Gordon Snyder
|Flowering dogwood: Roadside Dogwood is smiling with raindrops.
Charlie doesn’t care about rain, he just wants to go do something. He is correct. It just stopped Raining, so we head outside.
|Lady's Mantle. Even leaves are decorated with highlight rain drops… That dry track is a coalesced drop that headed downhill.
Between rains is a great time to get outside and look around.
Cheers, Gordon Snyder
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