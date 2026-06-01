Eli Lilly to acquire Bothell biotech in $1.5 billion bet on next-generation shingles vaccine

Monday, June 1, 2026

Photo courtesy Curevo Vaccine
Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire Curevo Vaccine in a deal centered on a next-generation shingles vaccine aimed at improving tolerability and boosting vaccination rates among older adults.

The deal includes up to $1.5 billion in cash for the Bothell, WA-based biotech, consisting of an upfront payment and a contingent milestone payment.

At the center of the acquisition is amezosvatein, Cuervo’s Phase 3-ready vaccine targeting the virus that causes shingles. 

The candidate is designed to compete with current leading vaccines, which are highly effective but can produce side effects that discourage some patients from completing vaccination.

Shingles affects roughly one in three adults in the U.S. over a lifetime and can lead to serious complications such as chronic nerve pain. While current vaccines are widely used, tolerability has been cited as a barrier to broader uptake.

Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
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