Eli Lilly to acquire Bothell biotech in $1.5 billion bet on next-generation shingles vaccine

Photo courtesy Curevo Vaccine Eli Lilly has Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire Curevo Vaccine in a deal centered on a next-generation shingles vaccine aimed at improving tolerability and boosting vaccination rates among older adults.









Shingles affects roughly one in three adults in the U.S. over a lifetime and can lead to serious complications such as chronic nerve pain. While current vaccines are widely used, tolerability has been cited as a barrier to broader uptake.



by John Cook in GeekWire



Curevo Vaccine is located at 18911 North Creek Pkwy, Suite 150, Bothell, WA 98011 The candidate is designed to compete with current leading vaccines, which are highly effective but can produce side effects that discourage some patients from completing vaccination.Shingles affects roughly one in three adults in the U.S. over a lifetime and can lead to serious complications such as chronic nerve pain. While current vaccines are widely used, tolerability has been cited as a barrier to broader uptake.

The deal includes up to $1.5 billion in cash for the Bothell, WA-based biotech, consisting of an upfront payment and a contingent milestone payment.At the center of the acquisition is amezosvatein, Cuervo’s Phase 3-ready vaccine targeting the virus that causes shingles.