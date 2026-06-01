Scene on the Sound: big cranes - and not the kind that fly
Monday, June 1, 2026
|Cranes on Puget Sound
Photo by Bill Schnall
You never know what you are going to see in our part of Puget Sound. Orcas, superyachts belonging to billionaires, cruise ships.
|The tugboat looks tiny compared to the cranes it is towing
Photo by Bill Schnall
In this case - giant cranes - of the kind used on Harbor Island to load and unload cargo containers from ships. These are headed north, out of Puget Sound.
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