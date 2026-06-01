Scene on the Sound: big cranes - and not the kind that fly

Monday, June 1, 2026

Cranes on Puget Sound
Photo by Bill Schnall

You never know what you are going to see in our part of Puget Sound. Orcas, superyachts belonging to billionaires, cruise ships.

The tugboat looks tiny compared to the cranes it is towing
Photo by Bill Schnall

In this case - giant cranes - of the kind used on Harbor Island to load and unload cargo containers from ships. These are headed north, out of Puget Sound.


Posted by DKH at 2:32 AM
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