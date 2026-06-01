Business Spotlight Luminous Physio - Whole-Body Healing That Helps You Move, Feel & Live Better









Healing isn’t just about fixing pain, it’s about feeling heard, supported, and confident in your body again. That’s the philosophy behind, a Shoreline-based physical therapy practice specializing in pelvic health and whole-body care. After recently relocating from Greenlake, Luminous Physio is bringing its deeply personal, patient-centered approach to the Shoreline community, creating a space where people can show up as they are and get the care they deserve.5 years!So many things! The person I had in mind when I started this business was the super busy, perfectionist who was taught to push through pain and dysfunction until they couldn't anymore. With my business, I wanted to create a space for this person to feel safe enough to share the story about their pain, ask any questions (nothing taboo here!), show up messy and frustrated while trying new things, and most importantly be believed and supported despite "looking fine" on the outside.We provide expert, whole-body-based orthopaedic and pelvic health physical therapy that helps people reconnect with their bodies and move with confidence whether they are navigating postpartum recovery, persistent pain, or return to peak performance. We support all people over age 13 and specialize in all things related to pelvic health and hypermobility care.My yard. And all the mid century modern.I recently moved my business from Greenlake to Shoreline because Shoreline is where I live. I feel passionate about investing in my own community!My clients ask me everything!Family, trees, music, sunshine.One patient brought a video to our session of her friend (who happened to be one of my past patients) explaining how the pelvic floor worked to their whole table of mom friends at a local brewery. My past patient speaking in the video was drawing diagrams and everything. I was so so proud.We create real partnerships with our patients and prioritize communication between our clients and providers so that clients feel supported. We are also really good advocates, so if you are having trouble communicating your needs to other providers, we want to help with that! Bodies are complicated, but our medical system shouldn't be.My business has only been in Shoreline 6 weeks, but so far I would say: Meet your neighbors, because they are pretty awesome. At least the business owners I have met so far are really welcoming and supportive!We provide free educational talks on pelvic health topics to community groups every year. If your group is interested in learning about perimenopause, pregnancy/postpartum issues, endometriosis, pelvic pain, hypermobility, or anything related to the spine - give us a call!More sidewalks. I love being able to walk everywhere.To be a trusted resource for clients, their families, and other medical providers. To create a space that prioritizes safety and collaboration in healing and education.We are hosting an open house on Saturday, June 13th from 11-2:30pm. Ribbon cutting will be at 11am! There will be a raffle, some free community education, and of course a meet and greet with our team. We would love to meet you!18528 Firlands Way N, Suite A, Shoreline, WA 98133206-590-1020Instagram: