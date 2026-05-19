Dance Party International June 6, 2026
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Sponsored by the City of Shoreline
Get ready to travel the world without a passport.
A high-energy community celebration where every rhythm tells a story. Whether you have two left feet or are a seasoned pro, this event is designed for everyone to connect through the universal language of movement.
Move to the music of:
Spartan Recreation Center
202 NE 185th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
for more information: shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov
Get ready to travel the world without a passport.
A high-energy community celebration where every rhythm tells a story. Whether you have two left feet or are a seasoned pro, this event is designed for everyone to connect through the universal language of movement.
Move to the music of:
- Folkmotion Cloggers
- Group El Sueño: Indigenous Aztec Danza
- Rangeela Dance Company: Classical Indian/Bollywood Dance
- Gansango: African Music & Dance
- Kontagious Performing Company: Hip Hop
- Shoreline College’s Kpop Society
Spartan Recreation Center
202 NE 185th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
for more information: shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov
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