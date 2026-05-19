Dance Party International June 6, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026


Dance Party: International
Free Community Event
Sponsored by the City of Shoreline

Get ready to travel the world without a passport.

A high-energy community celebration where every rhythm tells a story. Whether you have two left feet or are a seasoned pro, this event is designed for everyone to connect through the universal language of movement.

Move to the music of:
  • Folkmotion Cloggers
  • Group El Sueño: Indigenous Aztec Danza
  • Rangeela Dance Company: Classical Indian/Bollywood Dance
  • Gansango: African Music & Dance
  • Kontagious Performing Company: Hip Hop
  • Shoreline College’s Kpop Society
June 6, 2026 from 2:00-5:00pm

Spartan Recreation Center
202 NE 185th St
Shoreline, WA 98155

for more information: shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
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