To Laugh or Cry: Comedy as a Tool for Hope - June 4, 2026 at Shoreline College



Join us for an evening with Kausar Mohammed—actress, comedian, and cultural storyteller, for To Laugh or Cry: Comedy as a Tool for Hope. Together, we’ll explore how comedy can serve as resistance, resilience, liberation, and connection across cultures and communities. Join us for an evening with Kausar Mohammed—actress, comedian, and cultural storyteller, for To Laugh or Cry: Comedy as a Tool for Hope. Together, we’ll explore how comedy can serve as resistance, resilience, liberation, and connection across cultures and communities.

Hosted by the Office of yəhaw̓ and the Shoreline College American Ethnic Studies Department, the event will also feature exclusive clips and a screening of The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night.



Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 5:30-7:00pm

Location: 9000 Building (PUB), Rm. 9215





Register here Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133







