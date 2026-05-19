To Laugh or Cry: Comedy as a Tool for Hope - June 4, 2026 at Shoreline College
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Join us for an evening with Kausar Mohammed—actress, comedian, and cultural storyteller, for To Laugh or Cry: Comedy as a Tool for Hope. Together, we’ll explore how comedy can serve as resistance, resilience, liberation, and connection across cultures and communities.
Hosted by the Office of yəhaw̓ and the Shoreline College American Ethnic Studies Department, the event will also feature exclusive clips and a screening of The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night.
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 5:30-7:00pm
Location: 9000 Building (PUB), Rm. 9215
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 5:30-7:00pm
Location: 9000 Building (PUB), Rm. 9215
Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Register here
Register here
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