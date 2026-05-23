Summer Bash at Ballinger Thriftway May 28, 2026
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Start Summer here! Join us for an afternoon packed with food, fun, and an incredible tasting experience featuring 30+ vendors sampling products throughout the store! . Samples from all areas of our store will be included from bakery, deli, meat, beer, wine, and more!!
Mark your Calendars May 28, 2026
4–7 PM
Ballinger Thriftway 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
What to expect:
Samples from over 30 amazing vendors
Fresh-off Department made samples.
Discover new local and seasonal products
Fun for the whole family
Great summer vibes all evening long
Come stroll the store, meet vendors, try something new, and celebrate summer with us! And come hungry there will be plenty to taste!
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