Summer Bash at Ballinger Thriftway May 28, 2026



Nibble your way through Ballinger Thriftway's 30 vendors on May 28, 2026 Nibble your way through Ballinger Thriftway's 30 vendors on May 28, 2026





SUMMER BASH!Start Summer here! Join us for an afternoon packed with food, fun, and an incredible tasting experience featuring 30+ vendors sampling products throughout the store!. Samples from all areas of our store will be included from bakery, deli, meat, beer, wine, and more!!Mark your Calendars May 28, 20264–7 PMSamples from over 30 amazing vendorsFresh-off Department made samples.Discover new local and seasonal productsFun for the whole familyGreat summer vibes all evening longCome stroll the store, meet vendors, try something new, and celebrate summer with us! And come hungry there will be plenty to taste!