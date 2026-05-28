Sno-King hosts NW Folkdancers 70th Anniversary party

Thursday, May 28, 2026


The Northwest Folk Dancers, Inc. will celebrate their 70th Anniversary dance party at the Sno-King International Folk Dance Club on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 6:30- 9:30pm. 

This will be a stupendous affair with music from two bands, and participants from a number of folk dance clubs. There will be cake, and people are encouraged to bring snacks to share. This dance is FREE to all, although donations are welcome. Don't miss it!

And every Wednesday Sno-King will present dances from here, there, and everywhere, from 7:00-9:00pm. There are partner and no-partner dances in various formats, and you don't need to bring a partner.
  • Wed. June 3 and 17 there will be a beginner class from 6:30-7:00pm..
  • Wed. June 10 will start early at 6:45pm for teaching of a set dance. This month among the dances to be taught are ones from The USA, Macedonia, and Romania.
The Grange has a great dance floor and lots of free parking.

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. Wednesday dances $8.00. Saturday dance this month free. Info: www.snoking.org ,dancesnoking@gmail.com , or 425-610-9393 (leave a message).

To contact NFDI, nwfolkdancers@gmail.com , or www.nwfolkdancers.org.


Posted by DKH at 2:53 AM
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