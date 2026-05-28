Sno-King hosts NW Folkdancers 70th Anniversary party



The Northwest Folk Dancers, Inc. will celebrate their 70th Anniversary dance party at the Sno-King International Folk Dance Club on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 6:30- 9:30pm. The Northwest Folk Dancers, Inc. will celebrate their 70th Anniversary dance party at the Sno-King International Folk Dance Club on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 6:30- 9:30pm.





This will be a stupendous affair with music from two bands, and participants from a number of folk dance clubs. There will be cake, and people are encouraged to bring snacks to share. This dance is FREE to all, although donations are welcome. Don't miss it!











