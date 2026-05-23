History, Badges, and Big Dreams: Shoreline Scouts leave their mark on the museum wall

With 2026 marking America’s 250th birthday, the timing was perfect for a program celebrating the women woven into every chapter of that story — and placing today’s scouts squarely in that line.



The centerpiece is a living timeline, called “Women Who Dared” that the scouts built themselves. Each girl received laminated cards featuring women from 1776 to 2026 — Abigail Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Sally Ride, and 19 others — then one by one walked to the gallery wall and placed them in order.

The day closed with letters sealed in a time capsule, to be opened in 2126. Before writing, the troop was asked: “What do you hope is still the same a hundred years from now?”





The girls hoped for peace. For kindness. For a world where everyone is treated fairly. And — with great feeling — for Trader Joe’s. (Some things are worth preserving.)