Trailhead Direct returns May 23, 2026 providing transportation to Mt. Si and the Issaquah Alps
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Trailhead Direct returns May 23, 2026 providing weekend and holiday service to Mt. Si and the Issaquah Alps through August 30, 2026.
More information here.
The shuttle will take hikers to the Issaquah Alps and Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe and Little Si.
Trailhead Direct, King County’s transit-to-trails service, returns for its ninth season beginning Memorial Day weekend, making it easier for residents and visitors to explore the region’s outdoor spaces without the stress of driving or parking.
Trailhead Direct is operated by King County Metro in partnership with King County Parks and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), with promotional support from Amazon.
Trips to the Issaquah Alps and Mount Si trails will operate on weekends and holidays, starting Saturday, May 23, 2026 and will run through Sunday, August 30. The 2026 season includes service on Independence Day.
“King County’s trails, forests, and mountains belong to everyone, and getting there shouldn’t depend on whether you own a car,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay.
“Trailhead Direct opens the door to some of our region’s most incredible outdoor spaces while reducing congestion, lowering emissions, and making it easier for more people to experience King County’s natural beauty.”
Thanks to the support of Seattle voters, SDOT will fund 50% of Trailhead Direct’s 2026 operating costs for routes connecting Seattle to five popular hiking destinations along the I-90 corridor, through the Seattle Transit Measure (STM).
“Trailhead Direct shows transit connects our residents to more of the places they want to go—including our region’s incredible outdoor spaces,” said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.
“Through the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure, we’re investing in services that give people irresistibly good options to driving, that are less polluting and creating a world-class transit system.”
Ride the bus or catch light rail and connect to the region’s best hikes Trailhead Direct gives hikers access to some of the region’s most spectacular trails, with early service that makes it possible to spend a full day outdoors before returning home by transit.
Buses leave from the Capital Hill station and Mount Baker station.
How to pay: App and Hike
Metro’s standard fares apply, and riders can pay with an ORCA card. If you want to use your mobile device to pay your fare, download the Transit GO Ticket app on your mobile device prior to boarding.
Hikers 18 and younger can ride Trailhead Direct for free and are urged to get a free Youth ORCA card.
Passengers are encouraged to sign up for email or text alerts about Trailhead Direct service. For more information on preparing for your hike, visit King County’s wilderness safety web page.
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