LFP City Hall on new schedule - closed Fridays

Monday, May 18, 2026

City Hall, Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
To uphold quality service and minimize operational expenses, since Friday, May 15, 2026 the City of Lake Forest Park City Hall has adopted a Monday–Thursday service schedule and will be closed to the public on Fridays.

City Hall public hours will be:
  • Monday – Thursday
  • 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday - Closed
The revised schedule ensures smooth operations and responsiveness to the community’s needs while reducing taxpayer costs.

Many City services remain available online 24/7 through the City’s website:
Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website to access online services and information.

For questions, please contact City Hall during normal business hours at 206-368-5440.


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
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