LFP City Hall on new schedule - closed Fridays
Monday, May 18, 2026
|City Hall, Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
City Hall public hours will be:
- Monday – Thursday
- 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Friday - Closed
Many City services remain available online 24/7 through the City’s website:
- For permits: https://cityoflfp.gov/165/Permit-Center
- Paying Sewer Bills: https://cityoflfp.gov/242/Utility-Billing
- Court/Traffic Citations: https://cityoflfp.gov/147/Municipal-Court
For questions, please contact City Hall during normal business hours at 206-368-5440.
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