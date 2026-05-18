Why a Community Organized Town Hall in Lake Forest Park?



By Sally Yamasaki By Sally Yamasaki





Lake Forest Park is a small town. It is similar to an island, just not surrounded by water, but rather by bigger cities. Just like many small island towns, it is not uncommon to go down to the community’s gathering place, the Third Place Commons at the Town Center and run into someone you know.Politically, as in any town, it is not homogeneous. However, there is one issue in which LFP seems unified, and that is the preservation of the environment. In fact, protecting the environment is what made LFP an incorporated city back in 1961.Perhaps this is why LFP’s tree canopy covers approximately 60% to 65% of the city's total land area, and to this day. One of the water providers, Lake Forest Park Water District still serves its customers chemical free water that comes from its five deep wells and eight shallow artesian wells.If LFP is a small city, one might ask, “Why do residents need a Town Hall?”Last fall, volunteer community members while doorbelling and talking to people during election time, found that even small towns cannot escape the day-to-day responsibilities of work, caregiving of children or parents, home chores and all the things it takes to keep life going.There was a desire to know more about what was going on at City Hall, but to add on more responsibilities to the day to learn about city affairs was often too much.That is when discussion came about with community organizations and members to have a Town Hall where in one night, Lake Forest Park residents can meet their representatives personally, learn what they are working on, and ask questions about issues to which they are curious to have answers.Come to the Community organized Town Hall, Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Third Place Commons. From 6:30 – 7:00pm there will be an open house with refreshments for community to gather and talk amongst each other and meet their City Council representatives face to face in an informal environment.7:00pm the Program will begin followed by a Question-and-Answer period.