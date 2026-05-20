Event with five chefs to raise funds for Hunger Intervention Program May 29, 2026
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Friday May 29, 2026 from 6-8pm
Hunger Intervention Program
Join the Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) on Friday May 29, 2026 for their fundraiser, A World of Flavor!
Their goal is to raise $10,000 at this event, with all proceeds going to HIP’s Summer Meals program this year.
Their goal is to raise $10,000 at this event, with all proceeds going to HIP’s Summer Meals program this year.
This event will feature five chefs of distinct culinary and cultural backgrounds. Each chef will showcase their skills by serving two small dishes central to their food culture in booths decorated to tell a story of the dishes’ importance.
You’ll have time to mix and mingle, enjoy the tasting menu paired with drinks, and get to know the chefs and their stories before sitting down for a short program at 7pm.
More about the chefs, the cuisines they will be cooking from, and the program we will be raising money for on the HIP website
You’ll have time to mix and mingle, enjoy the tasting menu paired with drinks, and get to know the chefs and their stories before sitting down for a short program at 7pm.
More about the chefs, the cuisines they will be cooking from, and the program we will be raising money for on the HIP website
0 comments:
Post a Comment