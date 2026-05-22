ShoreLake Arts honors community pARTners at annual Gala

Arts Education Manager Nancy Malek, Executive Director Laura James, Impact Award winner Rose Werelus, Board President Charlie Capp

Executive Director Laura James, Spotlight award winner Kate Ledbetter, Board Presiden Charlie Capp

Diane Hettrick

Thanks to the support of the community, ShoreLake Arts has been able to keep 97% of their 40+ year-round programs and events free.During the event, four community members were honored with special awards.Rose Werelus is a lover of art, and shares that love with the community. Rose hosts Sip and Paint classes at Vault 177. She crafts a specialty cocktail unique to each class sharing her mixing skills. Rose frequently joins the class and often brings her mom. She also hosts art fairs for local artists to share and sell their work. She is tireless in promoting the arts and championing ShoreLake Arts. We honor Rose for her commitment to the Arts and our community!Kate Ledbetter is deeply rooted in the community as a parent, business owner and all around Shoreline evangelist. She’s the founder of Destination Shoreline, an online community resource for all that’s happening around town, which she created to strengthen our community through promoting programs, events and beyond. She’s literally puts Shoreline on the map bringing recognition to our city and to ShoreLake Arts with her weekly publications and community calendar.Diane is likely known to many of us as the Editor of Shoreline Area News, an online publication that serves our community as a primary source of local news and events.