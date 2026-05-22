ShoreLake Arts honors community pARTners at annual Gala

Friday, May 22, 2026

A fashion show of reimagined and upcycled designs from the local chapter of the American Sewing Guild at the ShoreLake Arts Gala

ShoreLake Arts held their annual gala on May 2, 2026 at the Shoreline College PUB. The fundraiser featured the local chapter of the American Sewing Guild with a collection of their reimagined and upcycled designs "to inspire creativity in us all."

Thanks to the support of the community, ShoreLake Arts has been able to keep 97% of their 40+ year-round programs and events free.

During the event, four community members were honored with special awards.

Arts Education Manager Nancy Malek, Executive Director Laura James, Impact Award winner Rose Werelus, Board President Charlie Capp

Rose Werelus - Community ARTS Impact Award

Rose Werelus is a lover of art, and shares that love with the community. Rose hosts Sip and Paint classes at Vault 177. She crafts a specialty cocktail unique to each class sharing her mixing skills. Rose frequently joins the class and often brings her mom. She also hosts art fairs for local artists to share and sell their work. She is tireless in promoting the arts and championing ShoreLake Arts. We honor Rose for her commitment to the Arts and our community!

Executive Director Laura James, Spotlight award winner Kate Ledbetter, Board Presiden Charlie Capp 

Kate Ledbetter - ShoreLake Arts Spotlight Award

Kate Ledbetter is deeply rooted in the community as a parent, business owner and all around Shoreline evangelist. She’s the founder of Destination Shoreline, an online community resource for all that’s happening around town, which she created to strengthen our community through promoting programs, events and beyond. She’s literally puts Shoreline on the map bringing recognition to our city and to ShoreLake Arts with her weekly publications and community calendar.

Diane Hettrick
Diane Hettrick - Community PARTner Award

Diane is likely known to many of us as the Editor of Shoreline Area News, an online publication that serves our community as a primary source of local news and events. 

Using the various contributions to Shoreline Area News, she has significantly contributed to the Shoreline and Lake Forest Part communities as one of our central hubs for information they can trust.

Board President Charlie Capp, HeART award winner Eric Friedli, Executive Director Laura James

Eric Friedli - ShoreLake Arts HeART Award

Eric has been a supporter of Shoreline arts community since 2015 when he started as the Director of Shoreline Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services. Eric found the cultural services aspect of that role to be particularly important to him and as a result, he reached out to ShoreLake Arts to partner in the arts. Eric has always believed that local governments need community-based non-profits like ours to expand services provided to the taxpayers. Since retiring in 2020 he has continued his partnership with the arts by becoming a board member to help further our mission to bring arts events, education and support our local artists.



Posted by DKH at 12:49 AM
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