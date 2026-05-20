20 Shoreline students compete at DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta
Sunday, May 24, 2026
DECA Inc. Official Website.
Students from Shorecrest and Shorewood high schools represented Shoreline School District at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta this spring, joining more than 26,000 students from around the world.
20 students participated in high-level competitive events, leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and career exploration experiences while representing their schools on the international stage.
|Shorecrest DECA team and advisor
Shorecrest DECA sent 11 students to the conference, with 8 students competing in national events and 3 students participating in leadership conferences and networking opportunities.
Among the highlights:
- Seniors Kai Sokolowski and Anika Wallace earned finalist honors, placing in the top 20 nationally in their event — an exceptional accomplishment among approximately 200 competitors.
- Sophomores Charlotte Phillips and Jasmine Forniash were recognized for delivering role play presentations ranked among the top 10 of the day.
- Additional SC competitors: Zara Saifee, Lucia Shadduck, Michael Woods, Anna Bendiksen
- Students participating in leadership conferences and professional networking: Kash Yalowicki, Malin Reins, Isaiah Mark
|Shorewood DECA team and advisor
Shorewood DECA sent 9 students to compete in events and participate in leadership development experiences.
Students competed in:
- School-Based Enterprise: Food Retail: Caleb Butler, James Mitchell
- Project Management: Public Awareness Campaign: Maya Vachranukunkiet, Paige Eaton, Shineun Moon
- Entrepreneurship: Independent Business Plan: Kyson Castellano, Nobel Abraha
- Thrive Leadership Academy: Sadie Chou, Beni Hawkins
The conference provided students with opportunities to strengthen leadership, presentation and business skills while connecting with peers and professionals from across the globe.
Congratulations to DECA students and advisors Cameron McDowell (SC) and Damon Oliveto (SW) for representing Shoreline so admirably!
Congratulations to DECA students and advisors Cameron McDowell (SC) and Damon Oliveto (SW) for representing Shoreline so admirably!
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