20 Shoreline students compete at DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta

DECA (formerly the Distributive Education Clubs of America) is a massive international nonprofit association. It prepares high school and college students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management through competitive events and conferences. For more information, visit the DECA Inc. Official Website.





20 students participated in high-level competitive events, leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and career exploration experiences while representing their schools on the international stage.





Shorecrest DECA team and advisor

Shorecrest DECA sent 11 students to the conference, with 8 students competing in national events and 3 students participating in leadership conferences and networking opportunities.



sent 11 students to the conference, with 8 students competing in national events and 3 students participating in leadership conferences and networking opportunities.

Among the highlights:

Seniors Kai Sokolowski and Anika Wallace earned finalist honors, placing in the top 20 nationally in their event — an exceptional accomplishment among approximately 200 competitors.

and earned finalist honors, placing in the top 20 nationally in their event — an exceptional accomplishment among approximately 200 competitors. Sophomores Charlotte Phillips and Jasmine Forniash were recognized for delivering role play presentations ranked among the top 10 of the day.

and were recognized for delivering role play presentations ranked among the top 10 of the day. Additional SC competitors: Zara Saifee, Lucia Shadduck, Michael Woods, Anna Bendiksen

Students participating in leadership conferences and professional networking: Kash Yalowicki, Malin Reins, Isaiah Mark Shorewood DECA team and advisor

Shorewood DECA sent 9 students to compete in events and participate in leadership development experiences. sent 9 students to compete in events and participate in leadership development experiences.





School-Based Enterprise: Food Retail: Caleb Butler, James Mitchell

Project Management: Public Awareness Campaign: Maya Vachranukunkiet, Paige Eaton, Shineun Moon

Entrepreneurship: Independent Business Plan: Kyson Castellano, Nobel Abraha

Thrive Leadership Academy: Sadie Chou, Beni Hawkins In addition to competitions and workshops, students attended the college and career fair and participated in experiential activities throughout Atlanta, including visits to Six Flags, the Georgia Aquarium, and the World of Coca-Cola.



Students competed in:In addition to competitions and workshops, students attended the college and career fair and participated in experiential activities throughout Atlanta, including visits to Six Flags, the Georgia Aquarium, and the World of Coca-Cola.

The conference provided students with opportunities to strengthen leadership, presentation and business skills while connecting with peers and professionals from across the globe.



Congratulations to DECA students and advisors Cameron McDowell (SC) and Damon Oliveto (SW) for representing Shoreline so admirably!









Students from Shorecrest and Shorewood high schools represented Shoreline School District at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta this spring, joining more than 26,000 students from around the world.