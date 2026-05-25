Kick off summer with the ultimate PNW day trip: oyster farm tour + beach picnic

Monday, May 25, 2026

Field & Feast: a quintessentially PNW day trip adventure on Washington's Olympic Peninsula! 

Long-time family-owned business partners Town & Country Markets and Johnson & Gunstone Shellfish are teaming up to bring Seattleites an authentic farm-to-shore experience unlike anything else on the summer calendar.

Event details: 
When: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 11:00am - 3:00pm

Where
Tickets: $199 per attendee, available HERE

More information is available on the event page HERE

Attendees will begin with an educational tour giving an exclusive look behind the scenes of a historic, sixth-generation family-owned and operated shellfish farm to learn the craft of oyster farming from the experts. 

J&G oyster grounds

Afterward, guests can relax and indulge in a charming beach picnic with freshly harvested oysters, seasonal salads, charcuterie boards, and refreshing beverages paired with live music and stunning views.

The event is made possible by two beloved local businesses bound by shared values and a love for the region.

When pandemic-era restaurant closures left J&G without buyers for their shellfish, a cold call to a beloved neighborhood market sparked a meaningful, lasting partnership. Today, T&C sources hundreds of pounds of J&G clams and oysters every week across all six of its markets — product that travels straight from the farm's own tanks to the store’s within the hour.

For locals who have enjoyed J&G oysters and clams at T&C's seafood counter for years, Field & Feast is a rare chance to meet the harvesters and experience their favorite meal at its very freshest. Learn more about the partnership HERE.


Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
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