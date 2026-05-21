What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 21 - 26

Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:

Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:

Memorial Day weekend is here—the unofficial start of summer in the Pacific Northwest—and Shoreline is welcoming it with a mix of meaningful events, community connection, and outdoor moments. Make sure you check out the what’s up next section, save the date for June 6, Shoreline Farmers Market, Strawberry festival, and the Shoreline International Dance Party!Thursday, May 21 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline CollegeStoryteller Fern Renville reveals how the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace shaped Benjamin Franklin’s political thinking—and how the Constitution drew from this centuries-old alliance.Friday, May 22 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity CenterPut together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night! 21+ event.Thursday, May 21 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, Richmond Beach LibraryJoin urban farmer Lisa Taylor in a music and movement filled exploration of butterflies!Thursday, May 21 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool LibraryWe will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry on your own.Friday, May 22 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation CenterThe Shoreline Teen Center's Art Club is hosting a free creative sewing workshop!Saturday, May 23 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM, Twin Ponds ParkWe'll meet our neighbors, talk urbanism and civic life, and hopefully enjoy some sunshine! Kids and friendly dogs welcome.