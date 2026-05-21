What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 21 - 26
Thursday, May 21, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Memorial Day weekend is here—the unofficial start of summer in the Pacific Northwest—and Shoreline is welcoming it with a mix of meaningful events, community connection, and outdoor moments. Make sure you check out the what’s up next section, save the date for June 6th, Shoreline Farmers Market, Strawberry festival, and the Shoreline International Dance Party!
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
AMERICAN DEMOCRACY: INDIGENOUS ROOTS AND FUTURE
Thursday, May 21 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
Storyteller Fern Renville reveals how the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace shaped Benjamin Franklin’s political thinking—and how the Constitution drew from this centuries-old alliance.
Trivia Night at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Friday, May 22 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night! 21+ event.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Magical Butterflies Story Time with Gardener Lisa Taylor
Thursday, May 21 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, Richmond Beach Library
Join urban farmer Lisa Taylor in a music and movement filled exploration of butterflies!
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Thursday, May 21 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry on your own.
Creative Sewing Workshop
Friday, May 22 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
The Shoreline Teen Center's Art Club is hosting a free creative sewing workshop!
Urbanist Shoreline Coffee in the Park!
Saturday, May 23 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM, Twin Ponds Park
We'll meet our neighbors, talk urbanism and civic life, and hopefully enjoy some sunshine! Kids and friendly dogs welcome.
Shoreline Walks - Ballinger Neighborhood and McAleer Creek
Saturday, May 23 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Parking lot at Cedarbrook Park parking lot along NE Perkins Way (2000 NE Perkins Way, Shoreline)
Walk Description: Walk on each side of McAleer Creek ravine. Start at Cedarbrook Park, up to 196th to cross over the creek, then follow Forest Park Drive NE. Backtrack across McAleer Creek and follow Lago Place back to Perkins Way.
Hair Sparkles at Salvation: Artist Collective
Saturday, May 23 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
We have the Sparkle B*tch in house offering hair sparkles.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, May 24 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Parkwood Kids Market
Saturday, May 30 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Parkwood Elementary School
This fun, family-friendly event features handmade goods from Parkwood students, plus yummy food and treats. Support Parkwood students raising money for 5th grade camp.
Salvation Night Market @ Aurora Borealis
Wednesday, June 3 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Aurora Borealis Event Center
Shop a curated artists and makers market accompanied by live jazz!
Opening Day of the Shoreline Farmers Market!
Saturday, June 6 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline Farmers Market
The Shoreline Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh Washington produce and organic meats.
2026 RBCA Strawberry Festival
Saturday, June 6 10:45 AM - 3:00 PM, Richmond Beach Community Park
Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park.
Shoreline International Dance Party
Saturday, June 6 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Experience the rhythms of cultures around the world in lively performances and interactive dance.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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