Shorewood baseball playing Saturday in second round at State tournament

Herald articles feature Shorewood baseball.

With the 2-0 win, the Stormrays (16-3, 10-1 league) handed the Warriors (15-5, 10-1 league) their first league loss of the season, and set up Friday’s regular-season finale as the deciding game for the Wesco South 3A/2A title.





Bringing us up to the present day, these articles report on Shorewood's run at State.









On Saturday May 16, 2026 Shorewood and Edmonds Woodway met again in a loser-out district consolation game at Everett Memorial Stadium that was delayed 40 minutes by rain. Shorewood posted a 9-0 blowout win to go to State.





Shorewood baseball runs through state’s first round



In a home game, Shorewood met Central Valley at the Meridian Park field, for the first round of the State tournament. In a home game, Shorewood met Central Valley at the Meridian Park field, for the first round of the State tournament.





Tied 1-1 with No. 20 Central Valley (9-17) in the fifth inning of a loser-out opening round state 3A tournament game, No. 13 Shorewood (19-5) watched as Finn Bachler worked the count with the bases loaded and two outs.

Up 3-0, he watched the final pitch sail out of the zone to bring in Adam Jaramillo to take the lead.

One hitter later, Cameron Falk brought two of the remaining runners in on a single to right field to break the game open. One inning later, Shorewood calmly loaded the bases with one out and watched as the runs poured in off a walk, a balk, a sacrifice fly and a single to make it 9-1 — a lead it would hold onto for a blowout win.





In the second round, Shorewood will meet No. 4 Decatur at 1:00pm Saturday at Auburn High School.

The first one was April 29, 2026 and covered Shorewood's win against Edmonds Woodway.The starting pitcher, Lukas Wanke, left the mound after an injury and was followed by Max Rojas, who secured the Shorewood win.Photos #1, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16. 17, 18, 20 feature Shorewood players.







