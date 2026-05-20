Shorewood baseball playing Saturday in second round at State tournament

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Herald articles feature Shorewood baseball.

The first one was April 29, 2026 and covered Shorewood's win against Edmonds Woodway.

Shorewood baseball keeps league title hopes alive

The starting pitcher, Lukas Wanke, left the mound after an injury and was followed by Max Rojas, who secured the Shorewood win.

With the 2-0 win, the Stormrays (16-3, 10-1 league) handed the Warriors (15-5, 10-1 league) their first league loss of the season, and set up Friday’s regular-season finale as the deciding game for the Wesco South 3A/2A title.

Photos #1, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16. 17, 18, 20 feature Shorewood players.

Shorewood goes to state

Bringing us up to the present day, these articles report on Shorewood's run at State.


On Saturday May 16, 2026 Shorewood and Edmonds Woodway met again in a loser-out district consolation game at Everett Memorial Stadium that was delayed 40 minutes by rain. Shorewood posted a 9-0 blowout win to go to State.

Shorewood baseball runs through state’s first round

In a home game, Shorewood met Central Valley at the Meridian Park field, for the first round of the State tournament.

Tied 1-1 with No. 20 Central Valley (9-17) in the fifth inning of a loser-out opening round state 3A tournament game, No. 13 Shorewood (19-5) watched as Finn Bachler worked the count with the bases loaded and two outs.

Up 3-0, he watched the final pitch sail out of the zone to bring in Adam Jaramillo to take the lead.

One hitter later, Cameron Falk brought two of the remaining runners in on a single to right field to break the game open. One inning later, Shorewood calmly loaded the bases with one out and watched as the runs poured in off a walk, a balk, a sacrifice fly and a single to make it 9-1 — a lead it would hold onto for a blowout win.

In the second round, Shorewood will meet No. 4 Decatur at 1:00pm Saturday at Auburn High School.



Posted by DKH at 11:49 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  