Annual Memorial Day Celebration at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle May 25, 2026
Saturday, May 23, 2026
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Evergreen Washelli in Seattle will host its 99th annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 25, 2026 honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed throughout the nation’s history.
The day will begin with flag placement at 10am, where more than 6,000 American flags will be placed by the public throughout the cemetery in tribute to veterans laid to rest on the grounds.
A remembrance service will follow at 11am, featuring the Washington State Color Guard, guest speakers from Special Forces at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, music by the Northwest Junior Pipe and Drum Band, TAPS on bugle, and the National Anthem.
Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to partake in one of three special activities hosted by Washelli Community Partners including:
Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to partake in one of three special activities hosted by Washelli Community Partners including:
- Walk of Honor – Tour of the Washelli Medal of Honor recipients
- Meet the Bees - At the Washelli Apiary with Catacomb Bees
- Nature Walk – Hosted by Seattle Parks and Recreation
As a cemetery where veterans are remembered year-round, the annual event reflects on generations of military service and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we hope to see you here.
WHEN/WHERE:
Monday, May 25, 2026
Flag Placement: 10:00am
Memorial Day Service: 11:00am
Evergreen Washelli Cemetery
11111 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
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