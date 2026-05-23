Annual Memorial Day Celebration at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle May 25, 2026



As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Evergreen Washelli in Seattle will host its 99th annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 25, 2026 honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed throughout the nation’s history. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Evergreen Washelli in Seattle will host its 99th annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 25, 2026 honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed throughout the nation’s history.





The day will begin with flag placement at 10am, where more than 6,000 American flags will be placed by the public throughout the cemetery in tribute to veterans laid to rest on the grounds.





A remembrance service will follow at 11am, featuring the Washington State Color Guard, guest speakers from Special Forces at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, music by the Northwest Junior Pipe and Drum Band, TAPS on bugle, and the National Anthem.



Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to partake in one of three special activities hosted by Washelli Community Partners including: